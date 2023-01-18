TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Up 238.1% in December

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,320,000 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the December 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,466. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

