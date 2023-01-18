Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.70 or 0.00066009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.08 million and $9.00 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003022 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00427982 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.78 or 0.30041188 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00777839 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.