Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 5.3%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 23,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

