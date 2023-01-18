Terra Classic Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $116.27 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009964 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022295 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006131 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,510,058,512 coins and its circulating supply is 5,977,420,790,315 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
