TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.00 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $233.75 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00081044 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00057886 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010183 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024345 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,574,309 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,370,757 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
