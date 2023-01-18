TerraClassicUSD Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $214.33 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00078262 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00056229 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009718 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001028 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024504 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000201 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,509,005 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,289,993 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
