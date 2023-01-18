Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. Terumo has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.49.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

