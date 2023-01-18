Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. Terumo has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.49.
About Terumo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.