Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Up 57.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

