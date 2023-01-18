Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Tesoro Minerals Trading Up 57.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.