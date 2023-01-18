The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

