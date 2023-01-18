The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

