TNC Coin (TNC) Price Tops $0.0803 on Exchanges

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $470.06 million and $743,953.04 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 18,334.5% higher against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.0805557 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $680,155.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

