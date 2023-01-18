Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.06 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00011112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.06 billion and approximately $36.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00042130 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00233640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

