Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. 19,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,714. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

