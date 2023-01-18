Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMICY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $411.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.98 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 19.36%. Research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

