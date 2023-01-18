Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 453 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 248,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,937,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.