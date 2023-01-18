Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14,022.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.27. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

