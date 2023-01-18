Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,812. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $495.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.27.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

