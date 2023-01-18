Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,057.0 days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
Shares of Tsuruha stock remained flat at $77.00 during trading on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.
About Tsuruha
