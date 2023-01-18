Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,057.0 days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

Shares of Tsuruha stock remained flat at $77.00 during trading on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

About Tsuruha

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.