TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) PT Raised to GBX 152

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TUI Trading Up 9.4 %
TUIFF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.
TUI Company Profile
