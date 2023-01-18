TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) PT Raised to GBX 152

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUI Trading Up 9.4 %

TUIFF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

