United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 19.7% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,520. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.