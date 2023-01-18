Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,282 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,924. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

