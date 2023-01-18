Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 23,195 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $185.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

