Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 8,526 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

