Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,542. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

