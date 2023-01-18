Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 19,001 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 356,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $198.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

