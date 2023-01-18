VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $44.81.

VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

