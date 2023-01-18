Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.