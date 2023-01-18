Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.