Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co’s Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 17.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $195,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

