Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.40. 26,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
