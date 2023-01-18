Verasity Price Tops $0.0038 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and $18.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.