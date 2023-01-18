Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $46.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,740.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00402210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00784664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00099022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00579677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00206695 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,125,263 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

