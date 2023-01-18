VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Trading Up 16%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 32,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 13,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of VIA optronics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of VIA optronics

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIA optronics stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.26% of VIA optronics worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.