Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,755,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 15th total of 2,188,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,976.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF remained flat at $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Vicinity Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

