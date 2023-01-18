Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 7.1%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. 27,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 697,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $333.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 22.25%. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.