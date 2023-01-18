Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.72 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00017456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $100.79 million and $29.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00233718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.70696808 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,022,387.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

