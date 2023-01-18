Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.86 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and $2.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00056169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,045,875 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

