WAX Market Cap Reaches $143.26 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $143.26 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,336,069,367 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,335,811,422.46937 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05924633 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $9,261,657.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

