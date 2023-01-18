WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.91. 10,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,642. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

