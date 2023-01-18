Westshore Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Westshore Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $78.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

