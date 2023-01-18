Westshore Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westshore Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

