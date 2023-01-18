Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 245 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $177.27. 323,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.