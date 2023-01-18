Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Head to Head Review

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out -1,636.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ventas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 5 1 1 2.43 Ventas 0 2 11 0 2.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $57.85, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Ventas.

80.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.29 $2.61 billion $3.06 10.36 Ventas $3.83 billion 5.13 $49.01 million ($0.11) -446.27

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 21.62% 22.91% 13.97% Ventas -1.06% -0.40% -0.18%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Ventas on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment delivers premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

