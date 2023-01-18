Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.00

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
Read More
