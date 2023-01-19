1irstGold One Day Volume Reaches $7,681.03 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $62.77 or 0.00302357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.08 million and $7,681.03 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

