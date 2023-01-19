629 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

