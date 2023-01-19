Abbrea Capital LLC Has $9.95 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.59.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.46 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

