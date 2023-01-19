Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,320,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 107.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,043 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 13.3% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $218.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

