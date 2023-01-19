Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 375 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nestlé Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

