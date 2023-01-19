Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.04 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.